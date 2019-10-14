Threats lead to added security at Carman-Ainsworth, International Academy of Flint

(10/14/2019) - A pair of threats circulating on social media over the weekend are leading to increased security measures at Carman-Ainsworth High School and International Academy of Flint.

Both schools held classes as scheduled Monday with additional police and security guards present throughout the day.

The Carman-Ainsworth threat was discovered online Sunday evening and immediately reported to the Flint Township Police Department. Lt. Brad Wangler said the threat was shared from a ficticious social media account.

He said the threat did not specifically mention Carman-Ainsworth, but a student attends school there. Investigators are working with school administrators to better understand the context of the post and track down who sent it.

Carman-Ainsworth Superintendent Eddie Kindle said there is no evidence that the threat is credible, but more police will be at the high school on Monday as a precaution.

A similar threat was reported at International Academy and the Flint Police Department is investigating who sent it.

Academy Director Traci S. Cormier said police were using software tracking tools to find where the threat came from. Police and internal security guards will be present during classes on Monday.