Three candidates in the hunt for Burton mayor

(7/31/19) - It's not just presidential primary heating up.

There are several important races in mid-Michigan, including the city of Burton.

For the past nine years, Burton mayor Paula Zelenko has been in charge.

Her decision not to run again opens the door for other candidates.

The race to elect the next Burton mayor took a step forward with a primary forum Wednesday morning.

Two mayoral candidates, business woman Lynne Freiberger and city councilman Danny Wells were asked questions on their ability and ideas for the city of more than 28,000 residents.

Danny Wells said, "I have been around Burton, like I said, most of my life. I have a, I have met most of the people who live here. I'm one of the guys that gets out and sticks my nose into things, so we can make things happen. I put a lot of effort into making this city better."

"Expertise as a businesswoman, I would bring that to help the city and its residents and try to get everything squared away. I see issues now, and I want to try to bring my expertise to turn that around and so that Burton can be a bright diamond," commented, Lynne Freiberger.

Duane Haskins couldn't attend, but we caught up with him later in the day.

"I believe that the taxes in Burton have become astronomically high. And, I feel that me being mayor, opening up the budget and getting into it, and being transparent with city council, I believe that we can really take the city to the next level."

All the candidates running also touched on important issues they want to address if they are elected mayor.

"The number one thing is roads, just like everywhere else. We're, we've fixed more roads this year than we ever have," said Wells.

"I would like to try to get more people to work on the roads. We used to have, DPW used to have 36 people. Ten years ago, they had eleven," added Freiberger.

"When you delve into the budget, you can start tackling and finding the excess in the budget, then you can start doing things in the city that need to be done, such as fixing roads, lowering taxes, bringing in more growth to our city," commented Haskins.

A primary in August will determine the top two candidates with a new mayor voted in this November.