Three children injured after mobile catches fire

(2/11/2020) – Three children were injured after a mobile home caught fire early Tuesday in Genesee Township.

The fire was reported just after midnight in the Gunther Mobile Home Court near the intersection of Coldwater Road and Dort Highway. A mother and her three children were inside when the fire broke out.

An 8-year-old boy suffered critical injuries, a 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and a 3-year-old girl was listed in fair condition at an area hospital. The mother did not report any injuries.

Firefighters believe flames erupted in the kitchen of the mobile home. A state fire marshal was at the scene Tuesday assisting with determining what caused the fire.

Police say the home will be demolished due to the amount of damage.