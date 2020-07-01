Three dead after crash on southbound I-475 early Wednesday

(7/1/2020) - A deadly crashed closed the southbound lanes of I-475 near downtown Flint for several hours Wednesday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., police say 26-year-old Nefertiti Adair Foster was driving a Nissan sedan southbound on I-475 near the Saginaw Street overpass.

She lost control, hit the median wall and then slammed into a bridge abutment, according to the Flint Police Department. The impact split the car into two pieces.

Foster and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third passengers was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.

Flint police did not release names of the three other people in the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused Foster to lose control of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6808.