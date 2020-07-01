Advertisement

Three dead after crash on southbound I-475 early Wednesday

Three people died and a fourth person was injured after a car hit the Saginaw Street bridge on southbound I-475. (source: WJRT)
Three people died and a fourth person was injured after a car hit the Saginaw Street bridge on southbound I-475. (source: WJRT) (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(7/1/2020) - A deadly crashed closed the southbound lanes of I-475 near downtown Flint for several hours Wednesday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., police say 26-year-old Nefertiti Adair Foster was driving a Nissan sedan southbound on I-475 near the Saginaw Street overpass.

She lost control, hit the median wall and then slammed into a bridge abutment, according to the Flint Police Department. The impact split the car into two pieces.

Foster and two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. A third passengers was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.

Flint police did not release names of the three other people in the vehicle.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused Foster to lose control of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6808.

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Mid-Michigan bar owner not surprised by latest executive order, calls 2020 “a wrap”

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that drastically affects bars, night clubs and strip clubs.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in July includes apples, onions, potatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, lettuce, asparagus, cabbage or celery, sour cream, French onion dip, white milk, chocolate milks, strawberry milk, cottage cheese and cream cheese.

News

Coronavirus pandemic affects Mid-Michigan fire departments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
“I believe even full-time fire departments are hurting for applicants,” said Burton Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.

Community

Frankenmuth teen urges community to address issue of racism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
"I’d say two weeks after George Floyd was murdered, so this was the height of everything that was happening on social media. The Black Lives Matter movement was amplified as loud as it could possibly be and I was just very upset as I drove through town and there was no support voiced whatsoever,”said 19 year old activist, Elise Schmidt.

News

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 2 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of ABC12 News at 5 p.m.

Latest News

Crime

Three arrested after Tesla cars stolen off hauler in Flint

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The three men have been let out of jail, as investigators work to find out if they've done this before and who else might be involved.

Coronavirus

Bay City salon may have exposed 75 clients to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Anyone who visited the Great American Man Cave at 1900 S. Wenona Ave. from June 23 to 30 should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and potentially get tested, according to the Bay County Health Department.

News

Teachers, parents and students react to Governor Whitmer’s plan to reopen schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Teachers, parents and students are reacting to Governor Whitmer’s news Tuesday regarding the safe reopening of schools come this fall.

Breaking

Michigan bars required to close indoor service again due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Bars in much of Lower Michigan are required to close indoor facilities again due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Michigan coronavirus cases increase by fewer than 300

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. That is the third day out of the past four with fewer than 300 cases.

News

Ally Challenge will be played without fans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The PGA Tour Champions event is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 2 at the Grand Blanc Township venue. Fans can watch all three rounds on the Golf Channel, but no fans will be allowed on the course.