Three people recovering after being wounded in Flint shooting

(11/30/19) - Three people are still hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in Flint.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Marquette.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to area hospitals and are now listed in serious to good condition.

There's no known motive or suspect information.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3Tips mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.