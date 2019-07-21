Three people shot, one killed overnight in Flint

(07/21/19) - Police say three people were shot overnight in Flint, and one of the victims has died.

Police responded to Saginaw Street and Avenue A around 2:30 a.m. where they found two women and one man.

Police say 26-year-old Wanda Garner was pronounced dead at the scene while two other victims were rushed to Hurley Medical Center.

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition. A 29-year-old woman is in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or D/Tpr. Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915.

