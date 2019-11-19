Thumb-area hospitals stand to lose $25 million from Whitmer line-item veto

(11/19/2019) - Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw released an open letter on Tuesday saying Thumb-area hospitals stand to lose $25 million due to a line-item veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The cuts from the Rural Access Pool and OB Stabilization Fund become effective in December unless Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature reach a deal first.

Covenant works with rural hospitals in the Thumb Region to maintain access to quality health care.

The letter from Covenant President and CEO Ed Bruff reads in part: "The loss of this funding is a catastrophic blow to these small hospitals...

And will hurt quality and access to care for residents of the Thumb."

He encouraged the governor and the Legislature to restore funding quickly.

The line-item veto was one of nearly 150 Whitmer issued on Sept. 30 before the fiscal year 2020 budget took effect on Oct. 1. Since then, lawmakers have been trying to pass a supplemental budget.