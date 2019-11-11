Thumb-area schools closing after early November snowstorm

(11/11/2019) - Some Mid-Michigan school districts primarily in the Thumb region made an early decision to cancel classes for Tuesday after an early November snowstorm.

The Harbor Beach, Laker and North Huron school districts were first to close on Monday evening. By 7 p.m., most Huron County public school districts closed, along with Caro and Cass City schools in Tuscola County.

CLOSINGS: Click here to see the full list of Mid-Michigan school and event closings.

The Thumb was hardest hit by the Veterans Day snowstorm, receiving a foot of snow in some places.

Snow fell during most of the day across Mid-Michigan. The precipitation was expected to taper off into Tuesday morning, but some continued snow squalls were possible later Tuesday in the Thumb.

The Thumb is under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The snowfall will be followed by record breaking bitterly cold air moving in from the northwest on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday likely will only reach the low to mid-20s, which is half of the normal high of 49 for this date.

Lows in the single digits are likely in parts of Mid-Michigan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

More light snow is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Accumulations won't amount to much, but some slippery roads are possible for Wednesday morning's commute.

Temperatures will remain well below average through the weekend.