Tigers players donate and distribute water to Flint community

(8/13/2019) - Hundreds of people lined Davison Road as Detroit Tigers players stopped by to lend a helping hand to Flint residents still coping with the water crisis.

Tigers star Niko Goodrum took some time before Tuesday's game to load dozens of vehicles with bottled water. He brought along teammates Gordon Beckham, Jordy Mercer, Matthew Boyd and Miquel Cabrera to help.

Goodrum donated 3,000 cases of bottled water, which will be distributed through the weekly Help Centers.

While its been five years since the crisis started, Goodrum said it's important to keep shining a light on the situation in Flint.

"I just think we can do more and we can give more and I tried to find a way to do that," he said. "So I thought I'd ask some of my teammates to see if they would help out and they did."

Goodrum said it's important for players to be more than entertainers and give back to their communities.

Two more truckloads of water from Goodrum remain to be handed out. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, which coordinates the Help Centers, has not determined when that water will be passed out.

Ice Mountain in Stanwood has an agreement with the city to supply bottled water for the three weekly Help Centers indefinitely. The schedule is:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.