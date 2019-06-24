Time delay safes now in use at all Michigan CVS Pharmacies

(06/24/19) --Tackling the opioid crisis at the pharmacy. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and CVS Health today announcing new technology to help keep narcotics out of the wrong hands.

All 318 CVS pharmacies in Michigan are now home to time delay safes for controlled substances. But why?

"These time delay safes deter robberies because the safe can't be opened on demand. You put the code in and then at some random time, the safe opens," said CVS Health's Betsy Ferguson.

Mid Michigan, the state and the country have seen an uptick in the number of pharmacy robberies. The thieves go after medications like oxycodone, hydrocodone, adderall and many other narcotics.

CVS had already implemented the time delay safes in Indianapolis in 2015, when the city reported a high number of pharmacy robberies. Since the safes were put into place, CVS saw a 70 percent decline in robberies.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel now hopes Michigan will reap the same benefits, because in the end, lives are on the line.

"In 2017, 2,700 Michiganders died from drug overdoses, and more than 70 percent of those deaths were related to opioids," Nessel said.

At each location, visible signage will indicate the safes are in use.

Nessel says the new technology will not only cut down on robberies, but also make for a safer environment for both employees and customers.