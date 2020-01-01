Time's up for 'totes:' New batch of banned words is out

(01/01/20) - Michigan's Lake Superior State University is releasing its 45th annual list of words or phrases that should be retired.

At the top of the list: quid pro quo. The Latin phrase got new life during the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

The school each year invites the public to nominate words and phrases that seem tired or annoying through everyday speech, news coverage and more.

The latest list has more than a dozen, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.” And in a baby boomer revolt, it's apparently time to scratch “OK, boomer.”

To view the full list, click here. What would you add?

