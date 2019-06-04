Tiny wifi camera found on toilet seat at Starbucks in Metro Detroit

This wifi camera system was attached to the underside of a toilet seat in an Allen Park Starbucks bathroom.
ALLEN PARK (WJRT) (6/4/2019) - Police are warning the public after a tiny wifi camera was found attached to a toilet in a Starbucks bathroom near Detroit last weekend.

Starbucks staff members cleaning the bathroom over the weekend discovered the camera attached to the underside of the toilet seat.

The camera system is about the size of an ink pen and retails for about $60, according to the Allen Park Police Department. The camera lens is roughly the size of a pen tip and difficult to see.

Investigators don't believe the camera was on the toilet seat for very long. They are still looking for whoever put it there.

