Tips for buying groceries during the pandemic

Trying to get all the items on your grocery list these days seems almost impossible, but there are some tips on how to navigate the bare shelves.

Whether you're venturing out or having someone else do the shopping for you, these tips will help check things off your list! (Source: CNN)

If you prefer to go into the store, you have probably noticed a lot of changes due to social distancing.

When shopping in-store, pinpoint the best hours. According the CEO of Retail Aware, the best time to avoid people is Wednesday or Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

Also, map out your route and know exactly what you are going for you so that your shopping trip is fast and efficient.

Try out small shops or pharmacies. They could be less picked over for essentials.

If you’re staying home and having it delivered, you have the chance the multi-task.

Depending on where you live, getting a delivery time slot could be the biggest hurdle. Use two services, filling your online cart in both and see which one can deliver first. Be sure to check back often for delivery slots.

Be sure to tip well. This can make or break the quality of service since most of these apps have you tip upfront.

Want the best of both worlds? Try curb-side pickup!

Consumer Reports says you’ll want to follow the same tips in order to get a time slot. Take notice of when slots typically open up. As with deliveries, midnight seems to be a key time.

With these tips, you should be able to check everything off your shopping list.

