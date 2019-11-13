Tips for shoveling snow safely this winter

(11/13/2019) - The Veterans Day snowstorm gave Mid-Michigan a strong taste of what is coming for the next few months of winter.

Many municipalities have laws requiring sidewalks to be cleared. The U.S. Postal Service asks residents to please clear all snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

Winter weather makes mail delivery extra dangerous for letter carriers, so help them out by removing any obstacles. The postal service wants to keep employees safe, but needs residents' help.

Here are some tips to stay safe while shoveling snow:

-- Remember that shoveling is exercise. The average shovelful of wet, heavy snow weighs 16 to 20 pounds. So every 10 minutes of shoveling involves clearing more than 2,000 pounds.

-- Shovel smarter, not harder. Shoveling snow is one of the most common causes of back injuries during the winter.

-- Choose the right snow removal option. Smaller shovels can lift less snow. "S"-shaped handles minimize the chance of back pain.

-- Dress for the occasion, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Breathing in cold air leads to dehydration and leads to fatigue, so listen to the body's signals.

-- Stop shoveling immediately and see a doctor immediately after feeling any sort of pain, discomfort, pressure or squeezing in the chest. Anyone with a history of heart problems should talk with a doctor before picking up a shovel.