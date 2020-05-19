Tittabawassee River expected to crest 4 feet above record Wednesday

(5/19/2020) - The loss of Edenville Dam and imminent loss of Sanford Dam in Midland County could send the Tittabawassee River levels well into record territory.

The National Weather Service issued revised forecasts for the river level at its monitoring station in Midland on Wednesday evening after the Edenville Dam collapsed and the Sanford Dam appeared likely to collapse.

The new forecast showed an expected crest at 38 feet on the Tittabawassee River on Wednesday afternoon. That would smash the all-time record level for the river by more than 4 feet.

The Tittabawassee River reached its record level of 33.9 feet during the massive floods of September 1986. It also reached 32.15 feet during the June 2017 flooding.

The river entered the major flooding stage on Tuesday by topping 28 feet during the afternoon. The levels were still rising before the Edenville Dam failure was reported around 5:45 p.m.

Water levels were forecast to continue rising Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before slowly starting to recede sometime late Wednesday.

The Tittabawassee River is expected to remain in the major flood stage through Wednesday evening while steadily receding. It likely will remain above flood stage into this weekend.

The Rifle River in Arenac County also smashed its previous record high level on Tuesday with a level of 15.65 feet. The previous record was 13.74 feet set in 1950.

The Rifle River is expected to recede Wednesday and Thursday before falling below flood stage on Friday.