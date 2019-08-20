Tom Izzo in courthouse as Mateen Cleaves sexual assault trial reaches end

(8/20/2019) - Tom Izzo and several former Spartans came to support former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves as his sexual assault trial draws to a close.

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo was in the Genesee County Courthouse to support former star Mateen Cleaves, who was on trial for sexual assault.

The jury could render a verdict Tuesday after a two-week trial in a Flint courtroom.

Cleaves was charged in 2016 with four felony counts, including three counts of criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment.

The charges are connected to an incident in September 2015, when a woman says Cleaves sexually assaulted her at the Knights Inn in Mundy Township.

The two had met earlier that day at a charity golf tournament before drinking together at a bar. The woman, who is now 27 years old, testified, along with friends who were at the bar, police officers and her now ex-boyfriend.

Their night ended at the Knights Inn, where the woman says Cleaves sexually assaulted her. Video surveillance shows her leaving the room twice and Cleaves bringing her back in.

The woman testified that she was trying to escape, but admitted kissing him back at first because she was scared of how their interaction would affect her job.

Cleaves' defense team has long said the two had consensual sex.

The decision of what happened that night now rests with the jury, which could issue a verdict on Tuesday, according to attorneys involved in the trial.

Closing arguments in the case wrapped up around noon Tuesday. After the jury gets instructions from the judge, deliberations were scheduled to begin.