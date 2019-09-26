Too much lead found in Clare water system; filters distributed on Friday

(9/26/2019) - Tests show the city of Clare's municipal water system has too much lead, exceeding the federal action level.

A water filter distribution is planned for Friday. The filters will be able to remove lead from the water at the tap.

In the meantime, the Central Michigan Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommend that residents run their water for five minutes before drinking or cooking with it.

Residents who already have a water filter should make sure to use it before consuming any water. The health department recommends filters meet NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for particulate reduction.

They cost around $35 and the replacement cartridges cost about $15.

Residents can also obtain bottled water to drink and use for cooking. Boiling tap water is not advised, because that can worsen the effects of potential lead poisoning.

The lead issue only affects people hooked up to city water in Clare and not anyone with a private well.

Lead is known to cause serious health and development problems in young children and pregnant women.

Friday's water filter distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pere Marquette District Library at 184 E. Fourth St. The filters are only for households that meet specific criteria:

-- The household is connected to the City of Clare water system and has not previously received a water filter from the city, the state, or the local health department.

-- A child under the age of 18 is currently living in the home or a child under the age of 18 spends a few hours a day and several days a week at the address for at least three months of the year or a pregnant

woman lives in the home.

-- A member of the household receives WIC benefits, Medicaid or otherwise is unable to afford a water filter.

All of the criteria must be met for a household to receive a filter.

The health department also is offering blood screening for children ages 1 to 6 who live in a home connected to the Clare water system during the filter distribution.

City of Clare residents who have questions about water testing can call 989-424-4071.