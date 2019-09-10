Tornado warnings issued for Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties

(9/10/2019) - Parts of Midland and Saginaw counties were placed under a Tornado Warning as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through Mid-Michigan.

A strong cell capable of producing tornadoes was moving through Midland County around 6:45 p.m. It moved east-southeast into northern Saginaw County around 7:05 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated rotation in the storm. There were no immediate reports of tornado touchdowns or significant damage caused by the storms.

Tornado sirens were going off in the Saginaw area at 7:10 p.m. The area of rotation appeared to be entering Thomas Township and the northwest side of Saginaw around 7:25 p.m.

Radar indicated large hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning with the storms. Some strong wind gusts also were reported.

The tornado warning for Midland County expired around 7:30 p.m. New Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for most of Bay and Tuscola counties around 7:50 p.m.

Storms moved across the north side of Saginaw and entered Buena Vista Township around 7:45 p.m.

A new Tornado Warning was issued in Tuscola County around 8:30 p.m. The storm was continuing to move east along M-46 southeast of the Caro area.

The heaviest part of the storm was located near Kingston at 8:45 p.m. Radar again indicated the storm could produce tornadoes, but no twisters nobody reported seeing a tornado on the ground.

The final Tornado Warning expired at 9 p.m. as the storms moved east into Sanilac County.

Only minor power outages were reported. The most occurred in Midland County, where 715 Consumers Energy customers lost power around downtown Midland and farther north around Parish Road.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was scheduled to remain in effect for all of Mid-Michigan south of Saginaw Bay until 11 p.m.