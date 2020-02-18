Tours available of $37 million Saginaw County Jail before inmates move in

(2/18/2020) - The new Saginaw County Jail should be fully operational in March, but the public is invited to tour the facility before inmates move in.

The sheriff's office is offering the public a firsthand look inside the $37 million building through the end of February.

Tours start at 4:30 p.m. with the last one beginning at 6:30 p.m. every day. No tours will be offered on Feb. 23 and the tours on Feb. 22 and 29 will be available from 1 to 4 p.m.

No reservations are required. Each tour lasts about 15 minutes.

The sheriff's office also will not allow any purses, bags, weapons, cell phones or photography equipment inside the facility.