Tow truck driver talks dangers of winter storm

(02/26/2020) - Fast falling snow on top of icy roads had mid-Michigan drivers slipping and sliding everywhere on Wednesday.

Genesee County 911 says there have been more than two dozen crashes since around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

At the same time, tow truck drivers have their hands full.

"We've had several accidents today. Tires are almost bald, and they can't stop in this. Even with good tires, you can hardly stop in it," Kurt Miller said. Miller is the owner and operator of Double K & S Towing Services.

Miller says so far, Wednesday was his busiest day of the year. He tells his staff to be honest with their timing on a call.

"We estimate a good ETA. If it takes an hour and a half to get there, we tell them that. They can make the choice if they want to try to call someone else. That's fine. They're not going to get there any quicker," Miller said.

He says all five of his drivers were taking calls back to back to back.

In the midst of it all, he tells them to make sure they're safe above anything else.

"If they don't think that they can pull a car out of a ditch or out of a driveway, bypass it or tell them wait until the weather breaks then we can go back. If they're in the road, we have to get them. I just tell my drivers don't be in a big hurry," Miller said.

According to Triple-A, one two truck driver is killed, on average, every six days. If they're not careful while on the job, it can easily cost them their lives.

"The controls are on both sides of the truck, and sometimes you have to be on the roadside part, and you're watching the cars come down the interstate or any two-lane highway, and you got to be careful. You got to be able to jump out of the way if you can, so you don't get hurt," Miller said.

Miller tells his advice for drivers is to get their routine maintenance done, and check your brakes and tires especially.

Of course, for slick conditions, be sure to slow down and avoid distractions.

When you're out on the roads, be extra careful of emergency vehicles.

Michigan's expanded move-over law took effect earlier in February. It requires drivers to move over one lane for any emergency vehicle, whether its a police car, a fire truck, a tow truck, snow plow, or something else.

If you see a flashing light, move over and slow down.

If you're able, and you don't, it could cost you a $400 ticket.