Town Hall to answer questions about Michigan's new auto insurance law

(03/01/20) - In light of Michigan’s recent no-fault auto insurance reform, many consumers are unaware of how the changes will impact them when the new law becomes effective in July.

The new law contains provisions consumers may not know about. For instance, under the new law consumers will have the option to buy $250,000, $500,000 and lifetime Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage, in addition to even lower coverage options for those who qualify. However, any option other than lifetime benefits could be exhausted in a matter of days, in the case of a serious auto accident.

A town hall in Flint on Tuesday, March 3 will address the changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law. Topics will include anticipated cost savings for policyholders; new options for coverage; and the impact of the law on families, communities, seniors, cyclists, out-of-state visitors, pedestrians, medical providers and taxpayers. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of experts, ask questions and find additional resources to help them navigate the new law.

Time and location:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

Unitarian Universalist Church of Flint

2474 S. Ballenger Highway

Flint, MI 48507

