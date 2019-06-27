Town hall meeting planned Thursday to update public on Flint lawsuits, water programs

(06/27/19) - Flint residents are welcome to attend a town hall meeting Thursday to receive an update on current lawsuits and programs connected to the Flint water crisis.

Michigan officials are questioning if crews digging water service lines in Flint near an American Indian burial ground found human remains after an inspector found work was being conducted without an archaeologist. (MGN)

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the UAW Local 659 hall located at 4549 VanSlyke Road.

Topics covered will include the criminal prosecution dismissals by the state, the latest status on class action and updates on other lawsuits.

Michael L. Pitt and Ted Leopold are court-appointed class action interim co-leads who will be providing an update. Cynthia Lindsey, Teresa Bingman, Julie Hurwitz, Bill Goodman, Paul Novak and other members of Mays Team will also be present.

Kristen Totten, the lead attorney on the ACLU education case, will also be able to answer residents' questions.

Jeremy Orr, an NRDC attorney on Concerned Pastors pipe replacement case, will be there to offer his expertise.

Residents can also expect an update on water crisis programs. Representatives from the Flint Registry, Michigan State University, Michigan United, area doctors and faith community members will be present.

This portion of the town hall will be moderated by attorney Cynthia Lindsey.

In a separate town hall on Friday, the Flint community will receive legal updates on the criminal investigation.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who are leading the criminal investigation into the water crisis, will discuss their rationale for dismissing eight pending cases.

They will also talk about the new investigation that is under way, which could lead to new criminal charges against the eight officials whose cases were dismissed and possibly others.