Shiawassee County residents speak out as solar farm project moves forward

(8/8/19) - Shiawassee County residents packed into a Caledonia Township Commission meeting, Wednesday night, to voice their concerns over a proposed solar farm in their backyards.

Residents pack a Caledonia Township Commission meeting Wednesday night.

Despite several appeals to the Caladonia Township Commission, it looks like the project is moving forward near Lyons Road.

This solar farm, to be built by a company called Renergetica, is going to have more than 8,000 panels.

Several people say they are not against solar energy they just think the land could be better used.

"I'm not against solar farms. I'm not against solar farms. I just don't want it in residential," said one woman at the meeting.

Renergetica is looking at the land because a Consumers Energy substation is next door.

Consumers Energy is looking to pump more solar energy into the electric grid over the next 10 years.

Since the last meeting, a representative from the solar project has been meeting with a representative of homeowners against the project.

The company talked about planting evergreens on a berm to help block the view of the panels. It says it would add a cost of $250,000 to the project.

Even though the project is approved at the township level, Renergetica still needs permits at the county and state levels.

