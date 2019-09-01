Trade war between U.S. China heats up before holiday shopping season

(09/01/19)- The trade war between the United States and China is heating up before the holiday shopping season.

That means Americans are facing potentially higher prices for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods and other consumer items now that the U.S. and China have put in place their latest tariff increases on each other's goods.

President Donald Trump says trade talks are still on for September and "we'll see what happens."

He says that "we can't allow China to rip us off anymore as a country."

