Traffic Alert: Ramp closures Thursday night at I-75 and I-69

(7/25/19) - One of the most traveled interchanges in Genesee County was scheduled to be closed Thursday evening for a few hours as MDOT finishes up bridge maintenance.

The state said there would be overnight ramp closures at the I-75 and I-69 interchange.

The road work was being done to the northbound I-75 ramp bridge to westbound I-69.

Drivers were also told to expect lane closures on southbound I-75 at I-69.

A single lane would be open for southbound traffic.

MDOT said the ramps and lanes were expected to reopen at 2:00 a.m.

