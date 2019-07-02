Trail riding accident leads to warning about water-filled ditches

(07/02/19) - Police are sharing a warning about a popular hobby with potentially hidden dangers.

The warning comes after a 25-year-old Essexville man died over the weekend.

The Hampton Township Public Safety Department reports Bradley Webster and his 22-year-old wife went trail riding late Saturday night.

Just after 10:40 p.m. they were dispatched to Nolet Road for an overturned vehicle.

"Looks like they drove to the end of Nolet Road, and then there's a dike out there," said Lt. Mike Wedding. "And it looks like they traveled down to the east, couple hundred yards to the east of Nolet Road on the dike and then went over the ditch edge into the water-filled ditch."

Webster didn't make it out of his overturned SUV.

Wedding said Webster's wife had to use a tire iron to break out a window to escape.

If she hadn't made it out police aren't sure when they would have been found, as the water out here is deeper than anyone can recall.

Now police are urging people to use extra caution.

With all the extra rain we've had this year it's hard to tell how deep a body of water is, or what's below the surface.

Even for experienced trail riders the extra water can cause problems. Shoulders of the road are soggy, and as we've seen culverts and ground supports can be washed away.

Police wanted to remind people of these potentially hidden dangers before people enjoy some time off during the holiday week.

"There's been so much water that some of the roads are dangerous to drive on. Like those roads out there, they're a little bit muddy and the ditches are so water-filled some of them area already going over the road a little bit and the ditches are completely full," Lt. Wedding said.

Bradley Webster's funeral service is Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and his three children.