Train blocks busy railroad crossings in Fenton after coming apart

(12/27/2019) - A train came apart in the Fenton area, blocking several busy railroad crossings in the city.

A photo taken near the Fenton Car Wash on Lincoln Street shows two cars detached.

Police say the train is blocking the following crossings:

-- Howard Street.

-- Lemen Street.

-- Silver Lake Road.

-- Leroy Street.

-- Main Street.

-- Lincoln Street.

-- Adelaide Street.

-- Beach Street.

Only the Poplar Street crossing is open within the Fenton city limits.

There was no word on what caused the train cars to detach. The Fenton Police Department says railroad officials are not sure when the train will begin moving again.