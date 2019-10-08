Trainer punched at Dort Federal Event Center hospitalized again with brain bleed

(10/8/2019) - The trainer for boxer Ivana Habazin, whose Saturday fight against Flint native Claressa Shields was canceled, was hospitalized again with bleeding on the brain.

James Ali Bashir got punched in the face Friday, minutes before Shields and Habazin were supposed to get weighed in at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

Sources say Shields' brother threw the punch after Ali Bashir got into a confrontation with a female in the arena. He was arrested minutes later outside the arena, but hadn't been formally charged by Tuesday evening.

Habazin accompanied Ali Bashir to a Detroit hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries. He was released, but she tweeted on Tuesday that hospital staff called him and urged him to go to the nearest hospital immediately for treatment of a brain bleed.

Habazin sent her prayers to be with him.

Anyone who paid cash for a ticket to Saturday's canceled fight can seek a refund from the Dort Federal Event Center box office beginning Tuesday. Refunds for tickets purchased by credit card have been available since the weekend.