Travelers head up north as travel restrictions ease

The family market is the only grocery store here in Caseville. We spoke to the manager who says they are well stocked and ready for any additional customers they may receive now that the governor has has eased up on some travel restrictions.

There are a few bottles of hand santizer on the shelf.

Several boxes filled with single rolls of toliet pape, and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Caseville Family market has all the items you would normally see inside the grocery store.

But there are a few new additions as shoppers walk in.

"We called our local fire marshall and had him set our occupancy for us. That way we can make sure we can follow those guidelines set in previous executive orders," said store GM, Zach Enstrom.

"Most folks have come in with masks, anyone who hasn't, we have let them we are trying to follow the executive order. We have a sign posted as well, letting people know that is a requirement, not just a recommendation," he said.

Enstrom said after a few crazy weeks things have started to settle down a bit.

"We had a little bit of run in as most stores did, where we ran a little low, but over the past couple of weeks, but we've been able to get things back on the shelves," he said.

But that could change, now that Governor Whitmer has lifted some restrictions, allowing people to travel up north.

"I think we had a little bit more than we are used to over the weekend and it's getting a little nicer out. Some of the travel restrictions have been lifted and we have a lot of folks that have summer homes here and I think we saw a lot of those folks here," Enstrom said.

But Enstrom said they aren't worried about running out of supplies due tothe influx of people expected here as the weather warms up.

"I certainly hope not, I think we are pretty well stocked now, and we are more than happy to help everybody out who's up here and be a supply for them," he said.

