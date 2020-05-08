Treasury Department nearing end of stimulus payments; $218 billion sent so far

(5/8/2020) - The U.S. Treasury Department is nearing the end of passing out stimulus checks to Americans under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

The department has dispersed 130 million individual payments totaling $218 billion over the past five weeks. Treasury officials expect to send about 150 million payments by direct deposit and paper checks.

More than 4 million payments have been dispersed in Michigan totaling more than $7 billion.

"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week."

For anyone who hasn't received an economic impact payment, the IRS has posted information online about eligibility and offered a tool to check on the status of payments.