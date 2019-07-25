Treat yourself for Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen

It isn't every day mom lets James and Alex eat ice cream at 10 am, but today, Jenny Pelc said go for it.

Miracle Treat Day is a special day across the US, but for the Pelc family, it hits close to home.

"I found out that I was pregnant with twins, it was an absolute surprise during the 20 week ultrasound," said mom, Jenny Pelc. "They were delivered via emergency c-section at 32 weeks."

Without Hurley Hospital and the medical attention received, she says, she doesn't believe she would have her twins with her today.

"They took care of my whole family," said Pelc. " I mean as a mom of preemie babies, its not something that you can prepare for."

While the day is all about fun-- for Dairy Queen-- its about more than just the perfect blizzard.

"It's so important across the US, were raising funds today for children that are less fortunate," said Diane Piorawski. "They're in the hospital every day of the week, several months, some even year at a time for their stays. Whether is means coloring books, books to ready or medical equipment that we purchase for them."

You can stop by 5 Dairy Queen locations throughout mid-Michigan today to support the Childrens Miracle Network and Hurley Hospital.

You can visit locations in Burton, Grand Blanc, Birch Run, Clio, Caro, Rose City, Oscoda, and West Branch.