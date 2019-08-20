Tree removal underway Midland's Barstow Woods

(08/20/19) - The landscape of a Midland park is changing.

Damage done by the Emerald Ash Borer is forcing the city's Parks and Recreation department to take down more than 300 dead trees.

"They're dying, they're falling down in storms, and we don't want them to fall on people or cause any property damage," explained Parks Supervisor Bart Heil.

The trees are marked with red paint and are scattered around the wooded area of the park off of N. Saginaw Road.

The larvae of the Emerald Ash Borer feed on the inner bark. "So the tree is basically starved to death," Heil said.

Heil said they want new trees to grow back, but an invasive exotic shrub needs to go too. "The buckthorn is so thick we can't get any new trees to grow back. If we remove the buckthorn, native species can grow back," Heil said. "We'll see the walnuts, the cherries, the maples, the oaks."

Barstow Woods is the largest wooded park in the city limits.

It offers walking trails and is popular with dog owners.

"It gives you the woods experience, right in the middle of the city," Heil said.

A contractor started the tree removal on Monday, Aug. 19. As a result, the wooded area of the park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

"We've got big, loud machinery running, debris flying around, so we decided the best thing to do was close it," Heil said.

The other part of the park with the playground, pavilion and more off of Manor Drive remains open.

And while more than 300 trees is a lot to lose, the city found a way to make good use of what is taken down.

Some of the trees will become wood chips that residents can pick up for landscaping purposes at the Central Park parking lot.

Meantime the city has other recycling plans. "Those are going to be milled by an on-site sawmill and they'll become projects in our park," Heil said.

Tree removal is expected to take two to three weeks.