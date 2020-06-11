Tree slams into Gratiot County home during storm

(06/11/2020)- "We got almost to the basement door and boom, it shook the whole house," said homeowner, Kathleen Silvers.

This tree crashed onto a Gratiot County house during Wednesday's thunderstorms.

What caused Kathleen Silvers' house to shake?

A massive tree located in the front yard of their North Star home and it had come crashing down Wednesday afternoon.

"It was shaking a lot, the doors and the windows seemed like they coming in and out. But the rain was so intense and it was sideways. I had opened the front door and I just knew something was happening," Silvers said

Silvers said the powerful storm began around 1 Tuesday afternoon and moved quickly they barely had time to react.

"I yelled upstairs to my daughter, who was in her room. I said we had to hurry up and get to the basement. and she came right down and we were running through the living room,"

"It wasn't 30 seconds that she got out of her bed, that it hit her room," she said.

The damage to the home the Silvers have lived in for 25 years-- is estimated to be more than a 100-thousand dollars.

As sad as she is over what happened to her home, Kathleen is grateful everyone-- especially daughter Mary, is ok.

"We know the good Lord was looking out for her," she said.

