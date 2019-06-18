Trial date for accused police shooter Joshua Rosebush set for September

(6/18/2019) - The man accused of shooting Saginaw Township police officer Jeff Koenig and going on a day-long crime spree was back in a Saginaw courtroom Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Joshua Rosebush shot Koenig in January during a traffic stop. Rosebush faces 26 felonies, including two counts of assault with intent to murder.

In court Tuesday, the judge set a trial date of Sept. 17, but Rosebush's attorney said he plans on filing several motions in the case. Two of the motions could have a major impact on the trial.