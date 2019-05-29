Jury selection underway for trial of former MSU dean William Strampel

(5/29/19) - Jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of former Michigan State University dean William Strampel.

The former Dean of MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine faces a number of charges ranging from sexual assault to willful neglect of duty.

He's also facing charges that he failed to properly oversee the work of former sports Dr. Larry Nassar.

Strampel was charged back in March of 2018 for sexually assaulting, harassing and soliciting nude photos of female medical students. Two women have also accused Strampel of paying them to act as clinical skills models for examinations.

Strampel pleaded not guilty to the charges.