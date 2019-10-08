Trial starts for Michigan State Police trooper accused of attacking female partner

(10/8/2019) - The trial of a Michigan State Police trooper who is accused of assaulting his female partner while on the job has started.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning in a Huron County courtroom as Adam Mullin faces five criminal charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Investigators allege Mullin was having an affair with the other trooper when he attacked her in the Bad Axe post last year. They then allegedly attempted to cover up the assault with a fake slip and fall during a traffic stop.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is prosecuting the case.