Trial underway for man accused of shooting Officer Koenig

(09/27/19) - The trial is now underway for the man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer on Jan. 22, 2019.

Joshua Rosebush, 30, faces 26 felony charges for the shooting of Officer Jeff Koenig, as well as the crime spree before and after.

The first day of the trial in Saginaw County Circuit Court began with opening statements. It's the chance for the prosecution and defense to lay out how they plan to prove their case.

First up was Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.

He talked about the moments after Officer Koenig pulled over Rosebush for driving without headlights on.

Rosebush was in a stolen pickup truck, but it had not been reported stolen yet so Officer Koenig did not know the person inside shouldn't have the truck.

Stevenson used his opening statement to utter the chilling words allegedly spoken by Rosebush.

"Nighty night ladies and gentlemen," Stevenson said. "Nighty night is what the defendant said to Officer Jeff Koenig as he pulled his stolen pistol, pointed it at his mouth and pulled the trigger. 'Pop, pop'."

Stevenson told jurors they'd see the dashcam video footage of this crime later as well as hear as a hospital confession to a Michigan State Police detective.

Stevenson went on to tell jurors about the other two vehicles Rosebush is believed to have taken, as well as how he ended up on I-69 where Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office Detective Lieutenant Scott Shenk encountered him.

The two eventually exited onto Woodbury Road where a standoff ensued. Stevenson explained D/Lt. Shenk thought Rosebush was going to shoot him.

"Like any officer in that situation, fearful of his life, fires off a couple rounds," Stevenson said. "One of them striking Joshua Rosebush in the jaw."

Defense attorney Rod O'Farrell's opening statement focused on the intent of Rosebush's crimes.

O'Farrell talked to jurors about what happened in Kochville Township after Officer Koenig was shot.

"The opportunity would have been there to reach out of the open window and shoot him some more," O'Farrell said. "If he intended to kill him, there's nothing to stop you."

The most serious charges Rosebush faces are two counts of assault with intent to murder. The charges stem from the shooting of Officer Koenig and the standoff with D/Lt. Shenk.

"I'm don't want him punished for what he didn't do. As despicable as his actions were, your responsible for what you do, but you don't get punished for what you didn't do," O'Farrell told the jurors.

The first witness to testify was Officer Koenig.

While on the stand Stevenson played the dashcam video captured by Officer Koenig's patrol vehicle as it was stopped on an access road off of Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

Officer Koenig is seen walking up to the stolen truck. There is a brief verbal exchange before an arm is seen coming from the driver's window of the truck, ultimately shooting Officer Koenig.

In the video this exchange was heard between Officer Koenig and a man believed to be Rosebush.

"Good, how are you," Officer Koenig said. "Nighty night," said the man in the truck.

Officer Koenig falls to the ground and the truck speeds off.

"I didn't feel anything. I never felt pain. I just felt the impact of the rounds. I just didn't want to get shot again," Officer Koenig said.

The video showed Officer Koenig firing two shots, with one of them hitting the truck.

He's also able to radio Saginaw County Central Dispatch for help.

"I've been shot," Office Koenig said in the video.

Officer Koenig testified in his 17 years he's done around 2,000 traffic stops.

He pulled over the truck for a simple reason. "Just to tell the driver to turn his lights on and go home," he said.

Officer Koenig was also able to describe the truck and person driving, and give dispatchers vital information to help other officers get to him.

A Saginaw Valley State University police officer was first to arrive, followed shortly thereafter by two Saginaw Township police officers.

The prosecution asked if Officer Koenig got a good look at who shot him.

Officer Koenig looked directly at Rosebush when he answered. "Sitting at the defendant's table wearing a gray and white striped shirt, reddish hair," Officer Koenig said.

MSP Detective Sergeant David Rivard who interviewed Rosebush at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing testified next.

While D/Sgt. Rivard was on the stand Rosebush's confession, recorded at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, was played.

D/Sgt. Rivard asked about the shooting.

"I didn't give him time," Rosebush is heard saying. "Okay, what did you do when he approached your vehicle," D/Sgt. Rivard asked. "Shot him point blank in the face," Rosebush replied.

At another point D/Sgt. Rivard had this exchange with Rosebush about the status of Officer Koenig.

"He didn't die," Rosebush asked. "My understanding is he's not dead yet," D/Sgt. Rivard replied. "He's in serious condition," Rosebush asked. "He's in serious shape," D/Sgt. Rivard said. "Oh my god," Rosebush said. "Oh my God, it's gonna be so much worse."

The trial picks back up on Tuesday.