Trial underway for man accused of shooting Saginaw Township police officer

(10/01/19) - Police officers, store workers, forensic investigators, and people with stolen vehicles all testified Tuesday at the trial for the man accused of shooting a Saginaw Township police officer on Jan. 22, 2019.

Joshua Rosebush, 30, faces 26 felony charges for the shooting of Officer Jeff Koenig, as well as the crime spree before and after.

The first witness to testify was a Michigan Department of Corrections worker whose truck was stolen the night before Officer Koenig was shot.

Jessica Kunik testified she left her keys and purse inside her white Dodge Ram pickup truck on the evening of Jan. 21.

The next morning it was gone.

"I went into the bedroom and got my phone to call 911 and my work phone as well, and I had probably over 100 missed calls," Kunik said.

The missed calls were from her police contacts.

They started calling when it was discovered Kunik's truck was used during the shooting of Officer Koenig. The veteran officer was shot during a traffic stop along a service drive off of Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township.

Before investigators zeroed in on Rosebush, they thought Kunik's gun and possibly her husband, could have been involved.

They were given specific instructions on how to come out of their Saginaw County home. "We had our hands up and several guns pointed at us. And then we were taken in for questioning," Kunik said.

Kunik and her husband were cleared.

Up next in the Saginaw County Circuit courtroom the prosecution shifted to the second stolen truck.

"I walked outside and my roommate had me parked in, his vehicle was gone for work and my truck was gone," said Nathan Hudson who lives in Kochville Township.

Investigators believe Rosebush ditched the stolen truck used in Officer Koenig's shooting across the road from Hudson's home before trying to get into his personal truck, and eventually stealing Hudson's AIS Construction Equipment work truck.

It was later recovered at the Home Depot on Corunna Road in Flint Township. In court the prosecution showed surveillance video of the truck arriving, as well as other video of a man, believed to be Rosebush, walking away.

After hearing about a stolen van in Genesee County, believed to be driven by the man wanted for shooting Officer Koenig, Shiawassee County Detective Lieutenant Scott Shenk decided to focus his efforts near the border of the two counties.

His gut instinct took him to I-69. D/Lt. Shenk spotted one van matching the description, but it was driven by an elderly man.

The second full-size white van he encountered matched the description, including the temporary license plate in the rear, and was driven by a man who fit the description.

"At that time I was pretty sure, positive, that I had the vehicle that was taken and also the subject they were looking for," D/Lt. Shenk testified.

D/Lt. Shenk followed the van for a while, trying to keep his distance as he waited for backup.

But the van took an abrupt exit at Woodbury Road. Shenk followed.

Eventually the driver of the van reversed out of a driveway and got stuck in a ditch.

He got out and eventually took a crouching stance, described by Shenk as a shooting stance.

The tense situation escalated.

"I fired my weapon because I feared for my life. I believed he was shooting at me. I did not know until afterwards that he didn't fire his weapon," D/Lt. Shenk said.

Even after Rosebush had been shot he didn't give up peacefully.

"He was saying, 'c'mon, c'mon, shoot me'," Shenk recounted.

Perry Police Chief Kyle Bawks was the first officer to arrive as Shenk's backup. He couldn't see D/Lt. Shenk from his position, but he could see the man now identified as Rosebush.

"Not knowing where Lt. Shenk was, I was concerned for his safety at that point, and I told him if he took another step that I was going to kill him," Chief Bawks testified.

Chief Bawks said Rosebush finally complied.

They waited for additional officers to arrive before moving closer to Rosebush to handcuff him.

Then they had to make sure no one else was inside the van.

Officer Gregory Welch of the Bath Charter Township Police Department ended up finding the gun in Rosebush's possession. "Probably seven, eight feet from the van on the driver's side there was blood on the road and then the handgun was laying on the fog line," Officer Welch said.

Forensic workers with the Michigan State Police, store clerks, and a worker from Home Depot also testified on day two of testimony.

Day three of testimony gets underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.