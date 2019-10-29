Trick-or-treaters could see some wet snowflakes on Halloween in Mid-Michigan

(10/29/2019) - The scariest word of all -- the “s” word -- is creeping into the Halloween forecast for Mid-Michigan.

That’s right, temperatures will be cold enough on Halloween to support the rain turning over to some snow during the holiday. Actually, during trick-or-treating for some.

Spooky!

Regardless of snow, it’s not looking pretty either way. Steady rain will already be ongoing through the entire day Wednesday with high temperatures struggling to even hit 45 degrees.

Rain will continue straight through Wednesday night and the entire day Thursday before the storm exits on Friday.

Why is this happening? Well, this storm is so large it’ll drag down some very cold air from Canada as it strengthens. Once the storm exits the Rockies it’s expected to strengthen rapidly as it heads for the Great Lakes.

Temperatures already struggling to get out of the 40s will slip into the 30s during the evening hours of Halloween itself. This means there is a chance for rain changing over to snow during festivities around sunset.

Thankfully, ground temperatures will be warm enough to melt anything that falls as snow on contact. Some snow accumulation is likely for our northern counties, however.

A couple of inches can be expected by Friday morning. Those counties would be Iosco, Ogemaw, Roscommon, and Clare counties because of their higher elevations and colder air.

On top of everything the rainfall coming from the storm could send October 2019 into first place as the wettest on record for some. If not, it’ll be a solid second.

This is not great news for already high water levels on the Great Lakes and additional beach erosion.