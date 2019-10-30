Trick-or-Treating times for Mid-Michigan 2019

(10/30/19) - Whether you like cute or creepy, salty or sweet, walking or being pulled in a wagon this Halloween you'll have to bundle up before heading out to scoop up all the goodies!

Count on the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team for your detailed trick-or-treating forecast as you head out into the neighborhoods to show off the kids' costumes. Be sure they wear a reflective layer and/or carry a glow stick.

It'll be cold and rainy (maybe even snowy!), but it'll be worth it once you return home for the great candy swap.

Show us your costumes here before heading out to fill your bags and buckets with candy.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend an estimated $2.6 billion on candy on Halloween making the day itself the nation’s second-largest commercial holiday.

Mid-Michigan Moms compiled an impressive list of trick-or-treating times in dozens of local communities. The list is below this article and clicking on it will take you to their social media page.

You hear from their team of contributors twice a week during ABC12 First at Four, sharing insight on all sorts of topics from self-care, to traveling with kids, to scoring the best family photos. Be sure to join their community network for details on events, playdates, mom outings, mid-Michigan guides and more!

Happy Halloween from our station and Mid-Michigan Moms!