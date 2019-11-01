Trick-or-treater hit in Sanilac County

(11/1/19) - Police say a 12-year-old boy in Sanilac County was hit by a car last night while trick-or-treating in Sandusky.

Sandusky Police say the boy was attempting to cross West Sanilac Avenue near Lamotte Street just after 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the boy looked eastbound before crossing, but didn't see a westbound vehicle.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Flint and is listed in critical but stable condition.

No charges would were filed against the driver.

Investigators say low light and weather conditions were a factor in the accident.