Trio sent to prison for sex trafficking woman in Flint house

(9/5/2019) - The three people accused of sex trafficking a woman out of a home in Flint have been sentenced to prison.

Darius Thames, who owns the house on Freeman Avenue, was sentenced to up to 32 years in prison. Trey Stewart and Emily Draheim could each spend more than a dozen years behind bars.

The 34-year-old victim had separated from her husband and bounced around looking for a place to live in Flint. The woman ended up at Thames' residence in the 600 block of Freeman Avenue.

Thames' girlfriend, 28-year-old Draheim, and 26-year-old Stewart also were living in the house at the time. A disagreement broke out between the victim and Draheim over some missing money.

The fight turned physically violent and Draheim allegedly strangled the victim.

Thames came home during the fight and continued beating up the victim, leaving two black eyes and other injuries. Then, the situation took a turn for the worse.

The suspects tortured the victim, stripped her and duct taped her to the floor. Over the next several days, Thames, Draheim and Stewart forced the victim to have sex with multiple people, who paid them for the encounters.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thames kept the money from the sex trafficking as repayment for alleged thefts from him and Draheim.

The victim escaped on a Saturday and ran to the Teasers gentlemen's club, where an employee called the Flint Police Department for her.

The suspects pleaded no contest to the following crimes:

Thames -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, felonious assault, and felony firearm. He also acknowledges his fourth habitual offender status for sentencing purposes.

Stewart -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and felony firearm.

Draheim -- unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.