Triple Double basketball camp in Flint teaches skills on and off the court

(06/16/19) -- Gaining skills on and off the basketball court. That's what the Triple Double Camp being held at the New Standard Academy in Flint is all about.

The two day camp runs June 17 and 18.

Those attending will be able to learn various basketball skills as well as learn test prepping and life skills they'll be able to take with them later on in life.

Those ages 10-15 are welcome to attend and it's free!

Food will also be provided.

You must register for the the free camp in order to attend.

For more information including how to register, go to www.tripledoublecamps.com