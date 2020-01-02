Trooper recalls split-second decision to avoid hitting woman who ran stop sign

(1/2/2020) - "It goes to show, life can change in the blink of an eye," Trooper Denis McGuckin said.

As a longtime police officer, MSP's Trooper McGuckin is well aware of the risks; and, he takes the proper precautions to make sure he and his K-9 partner are safe.

But, on December 17th, on his way to a stabbing in Flint, McGuckin had no control over the situation, even with his lights and siren on.

"I noticed a white car coming relatively fast southbound on Chavez Boulevard and I was confident that vehicle wasn't going to stop," he explained. "My decision was to continue westbound thinking I could avoid her, which wasn't the case."

The 80-year-old woman in the white car ran a stop sign.

McGuckin said she clipped the back of his patrol SUV, sending him spinning.

"Once I hit that mound of dirt, that put me airborne; and then, I rolled and I hit a tree on the top of the patrol car and then I landed on all 4 tires," McGuckin said.

With the doors smashed in, he used his police baton to break the passenger window and crawl out head first. McGuckin was worried about his K-9 Jax in the back seat; but, he said, someone nearby helped the dog out.

Although a little bruised up, they're both okay. McGuckin did have to take some time off because he also suffered a concussion.

He returned to work this week.

"I'm very fortunate, I feel very blessed," he said. "The outpouring of support from the community, the law enforcement community, the fire, EMS, my friends and family, it was overwhelming."

Looking back, ABC12 asked McGuckin if he would've or could've done anything differently.

"It was a split second decision where I was afraid, if I hit my brakes, I was gonna hit the side of her vehicle, which I think would've been tragic," he explained.

He put her life before his.

"It's a message we can send to the public that, even when you're doing things right, somebody else could not be paying attention and could cause an accident," McGuckin explained. "So, it's always be aware of your surroundings."

And, pay attention when you see lights or hear sirens.

