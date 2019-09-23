Tropical storms approaching Puerto Rico, Bermuda

Tropical Storm Karen is slowly moving northwestward across the southeastern Caribbean Sea, while Tropical Storm Jerry moves north-northwestward over the western Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Monday that Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Tuesday. Ken is around 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of St. Vincent and 315 miles (505 kilometers) south-southeast of St. Croix, with top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

Meanwhile, Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda on Tuesday night, where a tropical storm watch has been issued. Jerry’s top sustained winds are near 65 mph (105 kph) with gradual gusts. The storm is around 365 miles (590 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda and is moving north-northwestward at 9 mph (15 kph).

