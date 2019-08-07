Trouble at the ballot box for Flint primary

(08/07/19)-"My grandmothers marched and was spit on and they fought for my right to be able to vote," said Flint resident, Mezon Green.

Ever since she was a little girl--

Mezon Green's father taught her the importance of exercising her constitutional rights.

"I have to vote, I don't care what kind of vote is I have to vote," Green said.

And Tuesday's Flint primary was no different.

She arrived bright and early at the Brennan Center to cast her ballot but...

"They were not set up," Green said

She eventually filled it out, but when she went to turn it in....

"He took my ballot and he opened it and I'm looking like you are not supposed to open it and he tore the piece off and he gave it back to me, and I said I need to put it somewhere. He said well the machine's not working. and I said why is the machine not working. I'm number two to vote," Green said.

What happened next stunned her - and she pulled out her phone to capture it.

"So he said you can just leave it on the table. I said I'm not going to leave my vote on the table. And there was like 6 people behind me and so everybody else they just left their ballot on the table and I'm like this is not right for this ballot to be on the table," Green said.

Green says she had no choice but to leave it.

"I was almost in tears when I left," Green said.

Green says she contacted the State of Michigan, The Genesee County Clerk and the Flint City Clerk.

ABC 12 spoke to City Clerk Inez Brown about what happened.

Brown told us 400 election workers are trained to put ballots in auxiliary boxes in situations like Green's.

Brown also said she apologized to Green for what happened.

"I was never offered an auxiliary box, I didn't know nothing about an auxiliary box," Green said.

9051 votes were cast in Flint's primary for the city's next mayor.

Green she fears-- her wasn't one of them.

"I don't trust the city of Flint, I don't trust the administration, I don't trust them," Green said.