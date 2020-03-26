Trouble plaguing Michiganders filing for unemployment

(03/26/20)--Frustration and fear is growing for the unemployed - as many find it difficult getting through unemployment benefits online on and on the phone.

"It's scary. It's scary situation for everybody right now." said Ron Sanders.

Ron Sanders is the sole breadwinner for his family of 5.

This week, Governor Gretchen Whtimer took drastic steps to stop the spread the coronavirus by issuing a statewide "Stay at Home" Order.

So that means Sanders is now off the job.

"I don't want to be unemployed, I would rather be at work. It drives me nuts when I'm not working" He said.

Nearly out of money, Sanders, like some many Michiganders, needs to file for unemployment benefits to get until he able to return to work.

But it hasn't exactly been easy

"Yesterday, it was a busy signal,"

But he keeps trying-- and trying. Online and over the phone.

"40-50 times. And i just get frustrated and have to walk away," Sanders said.

Sanders believes his issues with filing for benefits are complicated because his identity had been stolen,"

I've had so many issues with that, now they are saying there is something wrong with my social security number," He said.

He's tried every avenue he can think of trying to get help- but has gotten nowhere.

"I tried Michigan Works, to set up an appointment, they haven't gotten back with me yet." He said.

Sanders understands the need to keep as many people at home and healthy, but he knows it's only a matter of weeks, if not days before things go from bad to worse.

So he's hoping and praying with the next call, he'll finally be able to get through.

"We still have to pay our bills. Luckily, my rent, they are going to work with us, they are not going to do nothing, I've already talked to them. But right now, I probably got about $800 bucks to live on," Sanders said.