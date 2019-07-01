Truck hits utility pole, knocks out power to 800+ in Grand Blanc Township

(7/1/2019) - Over 800 homes and businesses in Grand Blanc Township spent hours without power or air conditioning Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed and took down power lines.

A driver traveling on Saginaw Road near McCandlish Road lost control and clipped some power lines outside the Financial Plus Credit Union.

Consumers Energy had to shut down service shortly after 9 a.m. to make repairs, which should be complete around noon. At its peak, the outage included 866 customers near Ascension Genesys Hospital and Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club.

No injuries were reported from the crash.