Trump campaign asked to reimburse $125,000+ from Battle Creek rally

(1/15/2020) - The city of Battle Creek and city-owned W.K Kellogg Arena plan to ask President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for more than $125,000 after his visit in December.

Trump hosted a "Merry Christmas rally" at the arena on Dec. 20. Vice President Mike Pence joined him after a "Workers for Trump" rally in Saginaw and a bus tour earlier that day.

Battle Creek says it spent about $93,000 on the event. According to the city, over 95% of that money was spent on staffing.

The city said the other 5% of costs were spent on supplies to make the event possible and safe, such as barricades and cinder blocks, city vehicles, and translation into Spanish and Burmese.

The city's police, fire, building maintenance and public works departments all had staff at the rally. Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field and Battle Creek Transit also incurred costs.

City officials say the $93,000 total does not include any time or resources spent planning for the event. The city-owned arena incurred an additional $33,000 in costs for use of the venue.

"The presidential campaign signed a contract to hold the rally at the arena, and the arena’s costs totaled approximately $33,000. As with the city’s costs, the majority of that is for labor and equipment," the city said.

Both the city and arena plan to submit reimbursement requests to the Trump campaign and other federal agencies totaling about $126,000.