Trump says Whitmer should 'give a little' to restart economy

(5/1/2020) - President Donald Trump tweeted that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should “give a little” and “put out the fire” a day after hundreds of conservative demonstrators protested at the state Capitol.

The protesters were demonstrating against stay-at-home restrictions she imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor, in a tweet, responded Friday with a video of former First Lady Michelle Obama stating: “Our motto is: ‘When they go low we go high.’”

Whitmer late Thursday issued directives proclaiming that the COVID-19 emergency continues and declaring new states of emergency and disaster after the Republican-controlled Legislature refused her request for a 28-day extension.

The declarations are the foundation of her stay-home and other orders meant to curb the spread of the virus.

